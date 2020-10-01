Baby Blues

Foundation offers hope

While many charities have struggled to continue offering services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buckhead-based Jewish Fertility Foundation has grown exponentially. “We’ve been able to triple the number of support groups we offer by switching to virtual. Our webinars now attract from 100 to 2,000,” says CEO and founder Elana Frank. “Both are open to anyone seeking help for infertility.”

One of the main issues for couples is that artificial insemination is not only lengthy, emotionally draining and often heartbreaking, it is extremely expensive, with each in vitro fertilization treatment costing from $14,000 to $25,000 in the United States. “This puts it out of reach for many families,” says Frank. “To help alleviate the financial burden, we’ve awarded grants, interest-free loans and clinical discounts amounting to $425,000 over the last four years. The happy result is 46 new babies with 21 more on the way.”

Frank and her husband, Jason, struggled to start a family for 15 years. They found a solution while living in Israel where IVF treatments for the first-born child are free and generally cost far less than in the U.S. Upon their return to America five years ago with their two children, Frank realized it was her life’s mission to help other couples. She recently expanded the nonprofit to Cincinnati with the hope of adding 15 more locations over the next five years.

For more information, visit jewishfertilityfoundation.org.