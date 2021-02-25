DESIGN NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2021

The Works, an 80-acre adaptive reuse project on Atlanta’s Upper Westside, has debuted two design-centric tenants: Bobo Intriguing Objects and Basik Spaces. Formerly operating a wholesale to-the-trade business for a decade, Bobo’s new iteration is Atlanta designer Mark Sage’s first direct-to-consumer retail concept. The 7,000-square-foot space offers a collection of home decor, one-of-a-kind furniture pieces and art from around the world. A frequently changing featured artist wall spotlights the work of different artists throughout the year. The Works is also home to Basik Spaces, a new lifestyle brand from designer Tomas Frenes, whose career includes working under fashion designer Gianni Versace. The 1,500-square-foot location showcases home furnishings, art, apparel, personal items and gifts. theworksatl.com

Jennifer Balcos Gallery has moved from East Andrews Drive to a 4,300-square-foot showroom at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. The gallery has also launched three new artists in Atlanta, including California based Nelson De La Nuez, whose pop art is a favorite of the celebrity set. jenniferbalcosgallery.com