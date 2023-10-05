CHILLING WITH CHILI

Atlanta Chili Cook Off!

What’s not to like about chili, especially when it’s cooked in different ways by more than 50 teams of amateur cooks, restaurant chefs and caterers? And when you can taste and eat all you want? On Nov. 4 at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park, attendees can vote for their favorite chili of the day. The judges will give out $5,000 worth of prizes to the top amateur team, the top restaurant team, the most spirited team and people’s choice.

When you’ve had your fill (is there such a thing?), relax at the open bar to the sounds of DJ Suspense. There will be face painting and a playground nearby. General admission is $25 in advance, $30 at the door. The fun starts at 1 p.m. The VIP allinclusive ticket ($50 before Oct. 15, $65 after) includes admission at noon. Children 10 and younger are free with an adult ticket purchase.

atlantachilicookoff.com

@atlchilicookoff