Chicken on demand

Order spicy chicken sandos, chicken fingers and waffle fries from Fuku!

Fast-casual fried chicken concept Fuku, which originated as a secret sandwich at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City, is now available for pickup and delivery across Atlanta, thanks to a partnership with ecommerce growth platform Franklin Junction. By working with a network of local host kitchens, Fuku has opened two Buckhead outposts that are accessible via all major delivery platforms (think UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates). Here, we speak with Fuku CEO Alex Munoz-Suarez about what Atlantans can expect from the new outposts.

What makes Fuku’s menu unique?

We’re never afraid to have fun with our food and get a little messy. We’re known for our epically spicy, crispy and saucy menu with classics like the O.G. Sando, Jumbo Fingers, Impossible Nuggies and Sweet Jalapeno Waffle Fries. If you know, you know.

What does Franklin Junction’s “host kitchen” concept look like for Fuku in Atlanta?

We’re slinging [sandwiches] out of UPOP (3861 Roswell Road) and Brix & Stones Pizzeria (2521 Piedmont Road). Guests can order for both pickup and delivery from these locations.

Where else will Fuku expand?

Atlanta is the undisputed chicken capital of the world, and we’re grateful to have been welcomed with open arms. Buckhead is just the beginning. Fuku and Franklin Junction plan to open more than 40 locations this year throughout the U.S.

FUKU

eatfuku.com

@fuku

BY Claire Ruhlin