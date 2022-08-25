The Best Medicine

Laugh it up at Shake Shack Summer Comedy Series!

Lighten your mood this month at the Shake Shack Buckhead’s Summer Comedy Series with Damon Sumner on Sept. 13 and 27. Sumner, along with a few of his friends from the comedy community, will share the microphone for a side-splitting good time. Comedians such as Sam Gordon, Ian Aber, Amanda Marks, Tevin Williams and Nicole Blue are slated for September appearances.

“We want people to laugh and enjoy a great night on the rooftop,” says Sumner. “Keep in mind all the shows are different, with different performers.”

Come hungry and, in addition to the full menu, try Shake Shack’s bourbon bacon items, available for a limited time, plus seasonal lemonades, shakes and custards. Canned red, white and rose wines as well as beers and seltzers will be on hand in the beverage cart.

Purchase individual tickets for $30, reserve a table for two for $60 or a table for four for $120. For spontaneous types, a few single tickets will be available at the door, but get there early to snag one. Doors open at 7 p.m., and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

buckheadrooftopcomedyseries22.splashthat.com

@shakeshack

BY Denise K. James