FOOD NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2022

North Italia is now open at Dunwoody’s Perimeter Mall, the second location to open after the debut of its location at Buckhead’s Lenox Square. Stop by for modern Italian dishes along with a specialty crafted cocktail menu.

northitalia.com

The Betty, located inside Buckhead’s Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, now offers tableside martini service. Available only on the terrace Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5-7 p.m., the exclusive service offers a choice of three signature martinis (the Vesper, Gin Martini and Vodka Martini) as well as patio-only bites.

thebettyatl.com

Enjoy an afternoon of secret chili recipes and family fun at the Atlanta Chili Cook Off Oct. 1 at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park. General admission runs from 1-5 p.m., while VIP ticket holders will access early entry at noon.

atlantachilicookoff.com