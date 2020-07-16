CAVIAR WISHES

MCCALL WILDER OF KARMAFARM SHARES HER VERSION OF A CLASSIC SOUTHERN SALAD

KarmaFarm is known for its vibrant gluten-free cafe fare. One of the most popular salads on the menu is a take on Cowboy Caviar. Owner McCall Wilder says of the recipe she shares, “Our Southern caviar is a Wilder family go-to. We eat it at home with chips as an appetizer, under grilled steelhead trout for dinner and as a side salad for picnics and lunch.”

Southern Black-Eyed Pea Caviar

Serves 4

3 cups cooked black-eyed peas

¼ cup yellow bell pepper, diced

¼ cup orange bell pepper, diced

¼ cup red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup jalapeño, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

GARNISH:

1 green onion, sliced on bias

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

DRESSING:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon agave nectar (or honey)

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Place black-eyed peas in a large mixing bowl. In a medium pan, sauté red onion, jalapeños and bell peppers over medium heat until warmed through. Add to the blackeyed peas and cool. Once cooled, add tomatoes.

In a blender, combine olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and agave, and blend until smooth. Toss dressing with salad. Chill and add garnish right before serving.

KarmaFarm

404.812.0477

eatkarmafarm.com