CAVIAR WISHES
Lia Picard
by
July 16, 2020
MCCALL WILDER OF KARMAFARM SHARES HER VERSION OF A CLASSIC SOUTHERN SALAD

KarmaFarm is known for its vibrant gluten-free cafe fare. One of the most popular salads on the menu is a take on Cowboy Caviar. Owner McCall Wilder says of the recipe she shares, “Our Southern caviar is a Wilder family go-to. We eat it at home with chips as an appetizer, under grilled steelhead trout for dinner and as a side salad for picnics and lunch.”

Southern Black-Eyed Pea Caviar
Serves 4

3 cups cooked black-eyed peas
¼ cup yellow bell pepper, diced
¼ cup orange bell pepper, diced
¼ cup red bell pepper, diced
¼ cup red onion, diced
¼ cup jalapeño, diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

GARNISH:
1 green onion, sliced on bias
2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

DRESSING:
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon agave nectar (or honey)
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon kosher salt

Place black-eyed peas in a large mixing bowl. In a medium pan, sauté red onion, jalapeños and bell peppers over medium heat until warmed through. Add to the blackeyed peas and cool. Once cooled, add tomatoes.

In a blender, combine olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and agave, and blend until smooth. Toss dressing with salad. Chill and add garnish right before serving.

KarmaFarm
404.812.0477
eatkarmafarm.com

Lia Picard

Freelance writer covering food, travel, and interior design.

