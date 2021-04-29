CARPACCIOCHIC

Simply Buckhead
April 29, 2021
Chef Mimmo Alboumeh Wagyu beef carpaccio recipe

Botica’s Chef Mimmo Alboumeh shares his Wagyu beef carpaccio recipe.

Chef Mimmo Alboumeh Wagyu beef carpaccio recipe

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio
Serves 4-6 people

MEAT
1 lb Wagyu eye of round loaf
4 teaspoons olive oil

Trim fat or any visual silver skin, rub the olive oil all around, roll tight with plastic film, forming a cylinder, and freeze for two hours. Unwrap and slice paper-thin. Serve on a chilled round plate, drizzle truffle cream (recipe below), add crispy capers, minced pearl onions, lemon zest and fresh chervil. Serve with grilled ciabatta bread.

TRUFFLE CREAM
1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
2 cloves fresh garlic
½ oz manchego cheese, finely shredded
2 tbsp lemon juice, strained
1 tsp lemon zest
1 tbsp white truffle oil
½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp Dijon mustard
½ tsp salt
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

Liquify all ingredients in a blender. Pour in a squeeze bottle and chill in an ice bath for 30 minutes. Remove and keep refrigerated.

Botica
1820 Peachtree Road N.W.
Atlanta 30309
404.228.6358
eatbotica.com

 

BY: Claire Ruhlin

