CARPACCIOCHIC

Botica’s Chef Mimmo Alboumeh shares his Wagyu beef carpaccio recipe.

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

Serves 4-6 people

MEAT

1 lb Wagyu eye of round loaf

4 teaspoons olive oil

Trim fat or any visual silver skin, rub the olive oil all around, roll tight with plastic film, forming a cylinder, and freeze for two hours. Unwrap and slice paper-thin. Serve on a chilled round plate, drizzle truffle cream (recipe below), add crispy capers, minced pearl onions, lemon zest and fresh chervil. Serve with grilled ciabatta bread.

TRUFFLE CREAM

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

2 cloves fresh garlic

½ oz manchego cheese, finely shredded

2 tbsp lemon juice, strained

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tbsp white truffle oil

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

Liquify all ingredients in a blender. Pour in a squeeze bottle and chill in an ice bath for 30 minutes. Remove and keep refrigerated.

Botica

1820 Peachtree Road N.W.

Atlanta 30309

404.228.6358

eatbotica.com

BY: Claire Ruhlin