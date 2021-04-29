CARPACCIOCHIC

Botica’s Chef Mimmo Alboumeh shares his Wagyu beef carpaccio recipe.
Wagyu Beef Carpaccio
Serves 4-6 people
MEAT
1 lb Wagyu eye of round loaf
4 teaspoons olive oil
Trim fat or any visual silver skin, rub the olive oil all around, roll tight with plastic film, forming a cylinder, and freeze for two hours. Unwrap and slice paper-thin. Serve on a chilled round plate, drizzle truffle cream (recipe below), add crispy capers, minced pearl onions, lemon zest and fresh chervil. Serve with grilled ciabatta bread.
TRUFFLE CREAM
1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
2 cloves fresh garlic
½ oz manchego cheese, finely shredded
2 tbsp lemon juice, strained
1 tsp lemon zest
1 tbsp white truffle oil
½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp Dijon mustard
½ tsp salt
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
Liquify all ingredients in a blender. Pour in a squeeze bottle and chill in an ice bath for 30 minutes. Remove and keep refrigerated.
Botica
1820 Peachtree Road N.W.
Atlanta 30309
404.228.6358
eatbotica.com
BY: Claire Ruhlin
