AN EVENT FOR LEGO FANS YOUNG AND OLD

BY: Karon Warren

Lego fans unite! International Lego Day returns to the Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta at Phipps Plaza on Jan. 28, when visitors of all ages can indulge their love for the tiny building bricks. The activities include meet and greets with your favorite Lego characters, such as Batman, Bertie, Emmett and Kai, and a group build in the Model Builder Academy.

Also on tap are a scavenger hunt in Miniland, where more than 1.5 million bricks were put together to represent Atlanta’s most iconic buildings, and a Mini figure trading event so folks can fill out their collections. “We are honored to celebrate another year of Lego and the awesome memories made because of these bricks,” says Whitney Kemmerick, marketing manager at Legoland Discovery Center. “It’s rewarding to be in a position where we’re able to watch children across generations explore their imaginations through the simple act of playing.”

INTERNATIONAL LEGO DAY

Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets start at $12.50

Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta

3500 Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.848.9252

atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com