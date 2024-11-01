Big John’s Christmas Trees Celebrates 75 BIG Years

A Christmas tale…

The real life story behind Big John’s Christmas Trees would make the perfect plot for a Hallmark movie. The hero, Jimbo Livaditis, and the heroine, Leigh Ann Childers, met while both were in the modeling world but didn’t reconnect until several years later when she and her roommate set out to find the perfect Christmas tree at the Big John’s Christmas Tree lot on Peachtree Road.

Even though Jimbo managed a different lot at the company owned by his father, the legendary “Big John,” he happened to be at the Peachtree Road location that day. Sparks flew as the two stood in the magical man-made forest amid aromatic freshly cut trees, some small as leprechauns, others, tall as giants. He helped the young women select the perfect tabletop tree, built a stand for it, then offered to deliver it. Her roommate said, “You’re going to marry him!”

“The rest is history,” says Leigh Ann.

Thirty-one years later, the couple is celebrating the Atlanta-based family business’s 75th anniversary.

The story of Big John’s Christmas Trees began in 1949 when larger-than life “Big John” Livaditis was approached by tree retailer Jim Morris to see if he would be interested in selling Christmas trees at his Zesto Drive-In on Peachtree Road across from Brookwood Station. Since the consummate entrepreneur was always eager to expand his businesses—particularly in winter when the sale of soft serve ice cream lagged—he embraced the opportunity.

To set the lot apart, he began sourcing freshly cut hand-picked trees. Soon, Big John’s Christmas Trees with its recognizable lumberjack logo became the standard bearer for finding a wide selection of varieties not found on other lots and the premier place to find the perfect holiday tree. Each is selected for “decorate-ability”, based on its balance, symmetry, proportion, and texture that must all meet Jimbo’s criteria.

It wasn’t long before Big John began sourcing super-sized trees for public spaces and churches. Over the years, handpicked Big John’s trees have graced the Governor’s Mansion, as well as the lobby of Georgia Pacific corporate offices for the last three decades. Celebrities like Steve Harvey, Catherine O’Hara, Steve Martin and Sir Elton John have shopped at the lots, as well as CEOs, top athletes, and musicians.

After years of mentoring, Big John’s sons, Lee and Jimbo, took over the business. Each fall, Jimbo traveled to select trees with Big John, while Lee and family members kept the plates spinning for five Zesto restaurants and Big John’s seasonal preparations. After Lee’s untimely passing in 2016, Leigh Ann began working full time in both family businesses. Big John’s grandson John, mentored by his Uncle Lee at an early age, and siblings Lucas and Anastasia, are the third generation to take the legacy business forward.

The siblings are all involved in the business, particularly John, the operations guy. From personally delivering special order trees to building a gantry to hoist up the giant trees for customers to view, he continues to hone his expertise and exemplify personalized customer service. John created oversized tree stands to accommodate largest trees, and after wind gusts came through and knocked over an outdoor tree, he rigged a system of cables to prevent it from happening again. Lucas, the finance guy, analyzes the cost of bringing the trees down from the mountains and shipping them into the lots, helps with pricing and continues to tweak the business model. Anastasia, a recent UGA graduate, handles pre-season preparations, designs yearly merch, runs the front counter, sells the wreaths and roping and tracks inventory. Big John’s grandkids are all closely involved with helping customers with special orders and the ever increasing lighting and delivery orders. Many customers request the siblings and other staff members by name. Satisfying longtime and new customers is the hallmark of the Big John’s credo.

Every fall, the family looks forward to traveling with Jimbo to growers’ fields from the North Carolina mountains to Michigan, Pennsylvania, the Pacific Northwest and Canada, witnessing the changing fall color. They’ve all developed refined eyes and can help tag individual trees that meet Big John’s strict criteria. Through the years the family has forged generational friendships with growers and other retailers across the country and even meet on vacations.

“We want to create that Hallmark moment for customers and pride ourselves on our service that begins when customers walk onto the lots,” Leigh Ann says. To make the magical holiday experience even more special, employees educate new customers about the provenance of the different varieties and even the aromatherapy each type offers. Big John’s also gives complimentary fresh cuts, ‘gift-wrapping,’ mounting them in a Big John’s stand if needed, and loading them onto vehicles.

Managers will even make selections on a customer’s behalf and wrap the branches with twinkly LEDs to cast a glow on the presents that will soon be placed below. For an extra touch, each customer is presented with a collectible Big John’s ornament. “This year’s design commemorates the company’s 75th anniversary and we think our customers will love it,” says Leigh Ann.

“In addition to family, we have a large number of employees who return every year,” says Jimbo. “None have more history with us than Clee Atkinson who has been with Big John’s for over 50 years and runs the Ansley Mall lot. He even managed the Piedmont Zesto back in the day.”

Customers often have a difficult time choosing their favorite tree among the Fraser, Balsam, Douglas, Noble, Korean, Turkish, Concolor and Nordmann firs, as well as Blue Spruce and White and Scotch pines. Leigh Ann vacillates between a skinny Frasier fir and a layered Nordmann. But, whatever Jimbo tagged in the field is going to be a good one.

“Actually, my two favorite trees are the ones that make people happy, and the ones that sell,” Jimbo says.

KEEPING YOUR TREES HAPPY

~ Get a fresh cut and water consistently (watering spouts are available that make this easy, similar to checking your car’s oil).

~ Place trees away from Southern-facing windows and heating vents.

~ LED lights are available that don’t heat up the trees like the old incandescents.

~ Be realistic about the lifespan if you buy your tree before Thanksgiving.

~ Recycle your tree at season’s end.

BUCKHEAD OPENS NOVEMBER 18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

111 W Paces Ferry Rd NW at East Andrews

Seasonal Phone 678-672-0398

http://bigjohnstrees.com/

SATELLITE LOTS OPEN NOVEMBER 21 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

VININGS

(In Riverview Shopping Center at Paces Mill Rd.)

3306 Cobb Parkway

Seasonal Phone 678-672-0398

ANSLEY

(Ansley Mall entrance in front of CVS )

1544 Piedmont Avenue

Seasonal Phone 678-672-0398

ROSWELL

(Next to former Christ United Methodist Church)

1340 Woodstock Road, Hwy 92

Seasonal Phone 678-672-0398

DUNWOODY

(In Dunwoody Village Shopping Center)

5555 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Seasonal Phone 678-672-0398

JOHNS CREEK

(In Johns Creek Shopping Center, in front of Kroger)

3651 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee

Seasonal Phone 678-672-0398