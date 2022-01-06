ARTCAN BY JCM AND JIMMY CHOO

The Veranda’s intimate space in Buckhead Village was bustling in early December when supporters of the JCM Foundation squeezed in for a cocktail party staged with the help of Jimmy Choo.

The store, just a short stroll from the space, donated 10% of its sales for the week leading up to the event and provided the bubbly for the evening. About 50 guests sipped and socialized while perusing three original artworks for sale by Finnish fashion artist Jarno Kettunen. Attendees also pitched in to purchase raffle tickets for a Choo-donated snakeskin print leather handbag and T-shirts sporting a Kettunen abstract design. Chaired by Pamela Monastra and Grace Saunders, the event raised $17,000 to support pancreatic cancer research at Johns Hopkins and Emory universities.

Kim Evans Photos