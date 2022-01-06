Fashion and food shared center stage during “An Evening of Giving: Fashion Showcase with Jonathan Simkhai” in November.

Held at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead, the event welcomed about 80 guests who raised almost $30,000 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres in the Willow Bar, followed by a fashion showcase in the Camellia Ballroom. Models sporting standout selections from Simkhai’s 2022 spring collection mingled among the tables. A virtual silent auction featured donations from the Loews Hotel Atlanta, the Atlanta Ballet, Nolram Bak, Exhale Spa, Spa Sydell, Integrative Aesthetics and Truffles Medispa. The next morning, sponsors from Tootsies, Charles Schwab, Atlanta Face & Body, the Mishon Williams Agency and Simply Buckhead met Simkhai at Tootsies for a light Proof of the Pudding breakfast and a few hours of shopping. The funds raised will provide about 120,000 meals for food insecure Atlantans.

John Boydston Photo