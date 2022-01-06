WE’LL DRINK TO THIS

The options are no longer just water, iced tea or soda to sip on.

An explosion in recent years of healthy beverages has seen the premium beverage business boom. New innovations, flavors and types of beverages promise all sorts of health boosts, ranging from antioxidants to vitamins. Here are a few locally available premium bevvies to seek out the next time you’re parched.

Olipop Sparkling Tonic ($2.50)

Co-founder David Lester recently moved to Atlanta from California, making this sparkling, healthy alternative to soda company now Atlanta-based. Backed by microbiome science, Olipop tonics aim to nourish a healthy gut with prebiotics— and taste good. Nostalgic flavors such as vintage cola, orange cream and classic root beer may evoke childhood memories.

Available at Whole Foods Market locations

drinkolipop.com

@drinkolipop

Cirrus CBD-Infused Sparkling Water ($5)

From Atlanta’s own Second Self Beer Company comes Cirrus, a new CBD-infused sparkling water. It has 33mg of hemp CBD extract, no artificial sweeteners and zero calories. With flavors named after locations such as Kata, Key Largo, Ipanema and Waikiki, they’re all guaranteed to make you chill out and feel like you’re on vacation, even if only for a short while. Look for CBD-infused coffee, tea and lemonade from the brand up next.

Available at Second Self Beer Company

678.916.8035

drinkcirrus.com

@drinkcirrus

Purpose Tea ($3)

New to Atlanta is Texas-based Purpose Tea. It’s a mission-driven beverage company that offers antioxidant-rich bottled purple tea, which can have up to 50% more antioxidants than green or black tea. Founded by a Vietnamese immigrant who escaped Communism in her home country, Purpose Purple tea helps empower those vulnerable in the process of making tea, namely female tea pickers in Kenya, where purple tea is harvested. It’s available in unsweetened as well as flavors such as watermelon mint and coconut lime.

Available at Kroger locations

purposetea.com

@purpose_tea

Golda Kombucha ($5)

Atlanta-based Golda Kombucha wants to make fermented beverages taste good, and it achieves that through a variety of delicious flavors, such as blackberry basil, hopped citrus, peach ginger and lavender lemonade. The sparkling tea beverage is a family recipe, passed down to Atlantan Melanie Wade from her grandmother, Golda. Having an event? The company has a mobile kombucha bar available for rent.

Available at Floral Park Market

404.367.0200

goldakombucha.com

@goldakombucha

Kalo Hemp Infused Seltzer ($5)

This hemp-infused seltzer is new to Atlanta and comes in eight flavors, including blood orange mango, lemon lavender and strawberry watermelon. A patent-pending extraction technique allows you to get all of the goodness without any of that hemp taste. Void of preservatives and artificial flavors, including artificial sweeteners, Kalo is made from water-soluble hemp, which the brand says makes it easier to digest its phytonutrients, vitamins and antioxidants.

Available at Savi Provisions Westside

678.974.7589

drinkkalo.com

@drinkkalo

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden