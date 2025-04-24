HOT FLASH HAPPY HOUR

Laughs about life at City Winery!

Samantha Bee, the Emmy Award-winning host of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” is bringing her acclaimed one-woman show to Atlanta’s City Winery for a single performance May 14. The one-night-only event is a traveling revival of her successful Off-Broadway production that debuted in late 2024 as part of Audible Theater. It has garnered praise for its raw honesty and humor. During the show, Bee delves into the often-taboo subject of menopause, regaling the audience with relatable and personal stories that capture the rollercoaster of emotions and physical changes associated with the life transition.

In interviews, Bee describes menopause as “reverse puberty,” highlighting the shared experience of hormonal upheaval and the awkwardness that often accompanies it. The show aims to help women cut to the chase and have open conversations (and plenty of giggles) about the inevitable. Doors to the event open at 6:30 p.m., so attendees can have dinner and drinks before Bee takes the stage at 8 p.m.. Guests should note there is a food and beverage minimum for the performance. Tickets start at $55 for mezzanine level seats.

