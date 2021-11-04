Presented by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta, the 4th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic kicked off with a weekend of events at The Georgian Terrace Hotel in early October.

The “Polo & Pumps Day” afternoon party filled the hotel’s Livingston bar and patio. The same space hosted the evening’s “Cocktails and Cigars under the Stars,” with smokes provided by Kammer Avenue Cigars in Sandy Springs. Another featured event was the “Black Tie Experience,” a passed hors d’oeuvres and cocktail party with a fashion show highlighting styles created by Wilson. The weekend wound up at the Bouckaert Farm, an 8,000-acre equestrian facility in Fairburn, where two matches took place featuring Wilson and national polo star Dale Johnson. Proceeds from the weekend went to the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a nonprofit started by Wilson to give underprivileged youth access to equestrian sports.

Photos: Walil Archer, Paul Biagui, Larry Cooper, Selam Woldemichael