WHERE THE GARDEN GROWS

American Hydrangea Society Garden Tour comes to metro Atlanta.

The Annual American Hydrangea Society Garden Tour on June 8 started 30 years ago by Penny McHenry with the goal of bringing together hydrangea enthusiasts. This year’s 29th event is a celebration of its favorite flower and an opportunity for members to mingle. Tours are centered around the hydrangea genus in different types of settings in gardens both large and small. Tickets are included in the annual price of membership, which is $35 for a single (and single ticket) or $50 for a household that includes two tickets. Admission gives visitors access to five gardens throughout north Atlanta, Roswell, Marietta and Canton.

americanhydrangeasociety.org

@americanhydrangeasociety