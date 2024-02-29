Elegant essentials will elevate your afternoon tea and have your company in awe of your style and good taste.

High-end pieces like these are worth investing in as they will last for years.

Monique Lhuillier Juliana Scalloped Three-tiered Stand ($99)

No tea party is complete without a three-tiered stand full of savory and sweet bites. This simple yet elegant stand features stoneware in a white glazed finish with a rose-gold center. There is space for tea sandwiches (reserved for the bottom), scones (middle) and sweets (top). Designed by world-renowned fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, the stand’s softly textured scallop rimmed plates are reminiscent of flower petals, making it the perfect complement to your next garden tea party.

Wedgwood Gio Gold Teapot ($310)

In 1995, Wedgwood was granted the Royal Warrant, a mark of recognition of those who have supplied goods or service to the Royal Household for at least five years, from her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Suited for royalty, this high-quality, timeless teapot boasts an oval shape, geometric pattern and 22-carat gold banding. Crafted from fine bone china, this piece easily pairs with Wedgwood’s other collections. Invest in the best and you will impress your guests for years to come.

MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check 3-Quart Tea Kettle ($188)

MacKenzie-Childs’ beautiful tea kettle features the company’s famed hand-painted, courtly check pattern and is topped with a clear glass knob. Made from stainless steel, it holds 3 quarts, which is more than enough hot water for your assembly of tea drinkers. Known for traditional pieces with a twist as well as vibrant hues and patterns, the MacKenzie-Childs kettle adds character and charm to your stovetop, kitchen and teatime.

Valse Bleue Tea Cup and Saucer in Bone China, Set of 2 ($500)

Does tea taste better when it’s sipped from highend Tiffany & Co. teacups? That is debatable; however, you will certainly look super posh doing it. This luxurious set of teacups and saucers is appointed with an alluring floral motif, handpainted gold edges and a pattern that is an ode to 1960s tableware from The Tiffany archives. This pair of teacups and saucers is crafted from the finest bone china and is just what your afternoon teatime needs.

Herbiflora Teaspoons, Set of 4 ($38)

Anthropologie’s set of four teaspoons is pretty, dainty and a must-have. Handcrafted from stainless steel and brass, these whimsical spoons will delight your fellow tea enthusiasts during teatime. Fun fact: The proper way to stir your tea is to place your spoon at the 12 o’clock position and softly move the spoon back and forth from 12 to 6 o’clock. Never leave your spoon in your teacup and never swirl in a circular motion.

