Tasty Bites

WINGS, BEER AND LIVE MUSIC ON TAP IN SANDY SPRINGS!

Savor the flavor of the best wings in town at the fourth annual Slingin’ Wings Festival on Oct. 9 in Sandy Springs. Held outdoors at City Springs, the event features an eclectic mix of restaurants, from Hudson Grille to Three Dollar Cafe, along with live music by local bands.

Saucy shenanigans include a wing eating contest (the standing record is 32 wings in three minutes) and a wing toss with mighty morsels flung bowl-to-bowl. There’s also a contest, where the Best Creative Wing Sauce category has turned out a Mango Habanero dry rub, Coca-Cola BBQ and Thai sticky sauce.

“The chicken wing is the star of the show. Our attendees love that we have over 50 different varieties of wings all in one place to taste,” says festival co-founder and organizer Jonathan Colon of Sandy Springs.

The community event supports Releash Atlanta, a dog rescue group.

SLINGIN’ WINGS FESTIVAL

Oct. 9 Noon-6 p.m.

$12 (includes 4 wing vouchers; additional wings $1 each).

Heritage Sandy Springs

6110 Blue Stone Road

Sandy Springs 30328

slinginwingsfestival.com