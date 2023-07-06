Taste of Summer

Fishmonger Head Chef Bradford Forsblom shares the recipe for one of his favorite summer dishes.
Known for its seafood and raw bar, Fishmonger is expanding in Atlanta with locations in Poncey-Highland and the Pratt Pullman District, as well as the newly opened West Midtown outpost in the former La Fonda space. Celebrate summer with this easy-to-make shrimp recipe from Head Chef Bradford Forsblom.
Lowcountry pickled shrimp
Serves: 6-10
INGREDIENTS
3 pounds of Atlantic or Gulf white shrimp,
peeled and deveined
2 cups Vidalia onion, thinly sliced
2 cups water
1 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh tarragon
Saltines or Wheat Thins
For the pickling liquid
2 cups water
2 cups tarragon vinegar
4 tablespoons smooth Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons pickling spice
1 tablespoon black pepper
2 ½ tablespoons salt
2 ½ tablespoons sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
In a four-quart stock pot, boil heavily salted water (ocean salinity). Add the shrimp and blanch for one minute. Remove shrimp from the water and cool. Whisk the pickling liquid together in a bowl until the salt and sugar are dissolved. In an air-tight container or Ziploc bag, combine the Vidalia onion, shrimp and pickling liquid. Marinate for 12-24 hours in the refrigerator, stirring occasionally. To serve, toss shrimp, onions, 1 cup of the pickling liquid, olive oil and chopped tarragon. Taste and add salt if needed. Place in a bowl and serve with the crackers on the side.
FISHMONGER
fishmongeratlanta.com
@atlantafishmonger
