Products that support your workouts with cutting-edge materials and functionality

STORY: Karina Antenucci

House Fly

Now you can get your favorite spin classes in the comfort of your own home with a Flywheel Home Bike ($1,699, or $121 per month for 24 months). Ride anytime with the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled at-home exercise bike, which streams live classes as well as offers an on-demand library. You can also stream the interval-based classes on your TV and crank up the volume. Thanks to the bike’s built-in Fly Tech, you’ll be able to accurately track your performance and even compete and race with other riders.

Not sure about the investment? Stop by the Flywheel studio in Buckhead to try it out in person before you order.

Flywheel Sports

3063 Bolling Way N.E.

Atlanta 30305

678.702.5684

flywheelsports.com/home-bike

Extra Cushion

Comfortable socks are a workout essential. Kick your sock game up a notch with these Balega Hidden Comfort No-Show Running Socks ($13), which offer several key features to ensure your tootsies are well taken care of while you hit the gym or pavement.

For starters, the plush under-sole cushioning helps prevent blisters. Second, the Drynamix moisture-wicking fabric and ventilated mesh panels keep feet dry no matter how much you heat up. Another win: Its new and improved elastane material offers a second-skin, no-slip fit and tucks seamlessly into your sneakers.

Nordstrom

3500 Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.442.3000

shop.nordstrom.com

Reversible Genius

Now there’s no excuse to hibernate inside the rest of the winter season. Perfect for a day on the trail or wearing to and from your fitness class, this Pulse Reversible Down Jacket ($158), available from Athleta, does double duty to keep you warm and shield you from the elements. It’s fully reversible, so you can wear it with the quilted side in or out.

Made of a recycled material, it is both water repellent and abrasion resistant. Choose from navy/black (pictured) or brown/beige.

Athleta

3393 Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.949.9924

athleta.com

Workout Buddy

Twelve years of SoulCycle rider insights, instructor feedback and technology development led to the production of this perfect workout outfit. The Soul by SoulCycle Blue Camo Double Knit Legging ($88) and Bra ($58) combo pairs sleek, high-waisted tights with a medium-support, racer-back sports bra in a trendy camo pattern.

The duo does your body good during a workout with its moisture-wicking properties and highcompression double-knit fabric (read: it provides a lift and tuck in all the right places).

SoulCycle

3400 Around Lenox Rd.

Atlanta 30326

470.381.4770

soul-cycle.com

Get Shorty

Athleisure tights are great, but not everyone wants to show off their rear all the time. That’s just one of the reasons the Athleta Rainier 2 in 1 Tight in Plush Supersonic ($108) is so rad—it’s tights and shorts in one so you can move and bend however you like without feeling self-conscious.

The get-up goes with the flow, from low- to high impact workouts that take place indoors or out. Its compression fabric is made of recycled, high performance nylon and is water repellant in light rain. Plus, the shiny, monotone leopard print on the shorts adds a certain je ne sais quoi.

Athleta

3393 Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.949.9924

athleta.com

Safe Ride

Safely bike Atlanta’s streets and trails with the high-tech Lumos Matrix Helmet ($249.95), the first smart helmet that integrates lights, hand brake and turn signals. It features 59 super-bright LED lights on the front and back, providing great visibility day or night.

When synched to an Apple Watch, it helps riders communicate turns and stops through smart gesture recognition algorithms. If you don’t have the watch, then simply tap a button on the included wireless handlebar remote.

Apple Store

3393 Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.926.3085

apple.com