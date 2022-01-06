ACROBATS AMAZE IN SANDY SPRINGS!

Decades before YouTube snagged a billion monthly users with uploaded content, The Peking Acrobats were captivating audiences around the globe with their smooth moves, blending artistic beauty and daredevil brawn in a thrill show like no other. Catch the performance troupe in person Feb. 26 at Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

From trick-cycling and precision tumbling to juggling and gymnastics, the 33rd annual tour packs a gravity defying punch with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control that push the limits of human ability. Every second is beautifully choreographed with colorful costumes, special effects and live music played on traditional Chinese instruments, honoring the country’s ancient art form.

“All the acts in the show are spectacular, but I’d say fan favorites are the Bicycle Pagoda, the Tower of Chairs, the Pole Act and the Lion Dance,” says Cynthia Dike-Hughes, VP/COO of IAI Presentations, Inc., the event producer.

The company set a world record set for the Human Chair Stack in 1999, balancing six people atop six chairs 21 feet up in the air. A few members went on to make their Hollywood debut in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movie series. Tickets cost $30-$40.

THE PEKING ACROBATS

770.206.2022

citysprings.com/events/peking-acrobats

@citysprings