Sugar Rush

CANDY-COATED CONFECTIONS ARE BACK IN BUCKHEAD!

After a sweet run in 2019, Candytopia is back in town for another round of rainbow-sprinkled fun. Staged next to Buckhead’s “Disco Kroger,” the interactive art installation rivals Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory with a dozen environments to explore and a goody bag of treats to collect along the way.

New this year: a jungle room, an Atlanta theme wall and one super-sized swing.

“We’ve brought an imaginative wonderland to life for you to experience with all five of your senses,” says John Goodman, CEO of Youtopia Entertainment.

In addition to the signature gallery of works, including pop-art celebrity portraits and animal sculptures created entirely out of pieces of candy, the attraction is jam-packed with playful touches such as a confetti spinner and marshmallow tsunami. Snap a selfie in one of the surreal settings with gigantic bouncy balls, color-changing beads and a maze of neon lights and mirrors.

CANDYTOPIA

Through September

$28, $20 (ages 4-12), free (3 & under)

3330 Piedmont Road N.E., Space 17

Atlanta 30305

candytopia.com