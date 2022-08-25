Stirring the Pot

Filling empty tummies!

After leaving an acting career, Jenny Levison wanted to go into the hospitality business. During a two-year trip around the world, she collected soup recipes. Many became the basis of her first Souper Jenny on East Andrews in Buckhead. Today, she owns five locations throughout the metropolitan area that also serve sandwiches and salads.

Nearly five years ago, Levison launched The Zadie Project (Yiddish for grandfather), which she named for her father, Jarvin Levison. “He was my inspiration for cooking and gave me my first recipe,” she says. “For every quart of My Dad’s Turkey Chili sold, we donate a quart to local nonprofits and schools. As of April, donations topped 100,000,” Levison says.

My Dad’s Turkey Chili is prepared at the westside location and delivered from August to May to tie in with the school year. Organizations can also make requests during the summer months. “In Georgia, 28.2% of children don’t always know where they’ll find their next meal, and food insecurity among seniors has increased 68% in the last 10 years,” she says.

Levison also developed the Souper Farm, a 1-acre urban farm and learning center at the westside location. “Our goal is to use the produce from our farm for The Zadie Project and our restaurants,” she says. “We also offer classes to teach families about sustainable living and the value of eating fresh foods.”

SOUPER JENNY

Multiple locations

souperjennyatl.com

@souperjennyatl