SPA DAY GETAWAY

Something to look forward to: getting grounded at the Waldorf Astoria Spa Atlanta with such heavenly new treatments as Forest Therapy, Peachtree Indulgence and A Walk in the Woods. Think tension-releasing massages, exfoliating sea salt scrubs, warm stones and aromatherapy oils—all working in harmony to soothe body and soul.

“This environmentally connected spa concept is a true oasis, offering respite from the rigors of urban living, stress and travel,” says Jessica Shea, senior director of spa and fitness operations, Americas at Hilton. Guests rejuvenating with Forest Therapy will be boosting the city’s green space, as well, with proceeds benefitting Trees Atlanta.

The spa’s expanded menu of services introduces collaborations with several leading luxury brands, including custom facial “skin cocktails” by Biologique Recherche, gemstone-activated collagen masks by KNESKO SKIN and meditative Sound of Color nail treatments by Spa Ritual. The Deborah Lippman Manicure delights with a whipped marshmallow hand scrub to brighten and a shea butter, avocado hand cream to soften. There’s an equally sweet treat for feet.

Meanwhile, take full advantage of the other amenities at the three level facility during your visit, including a saline lap pool, private garden and fitness center with yoga studio.

WALDORF ASTORIA ATLANTA BUCKHEAD

3376 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.995.7500

waatl.com