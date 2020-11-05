Experts tips to make the most of your jewelry purchases

The late Elizabeth Taylor once said, “Jewelry has the power to be the one little thing that makes you feel unique.” Whether it’s a stunning necklace, a pair of spectacular earrings, a coveted ring or a classic timepiece, there is a perfect piece of jewelry for every person and every taste. With so many options, purchasing jewelry can be a challenge. Thanks to myriad jewelers found in and around Buckhead, you can find that treasure, whether it’s something- off-the-shelf, previously loved, vintage or custom. Here’s how.

Find inspiration

No matter who the piece is for, it’s helpful to have an idea of what you want before shopping. Online platforms can be a great place to start. “Sometimes the only way to really tell if you like a piece of jewelry is to see it on someone,” says Jaron Solomon, president of Solomon Brothers Jewelers. “That’s what makes Instagram and Pinterest cool. We can showcase pieces of jewelry on people, and the experience becomes fun and interactive. It’s a cool way to share inspiration with others.” Check out stores’ social media accounts to get the ideas flowing.

Know the trends

Jewelry can be classic and timeless, but trends still impact the industry. One of the latest is anything stackable. “Clients are stacking anything that can be stacked, like necklaces, rings and bracelets,” says Sara Beth Brown, director of sales at Brown & Co. Jewelers. “A lot of clients are mixing a combination of gold, white gold and [colorful] pieces.” Stackable jewelry can be a great way to get a customized look. “Always start with a core piece, like a bar necklace,” Solomon recommends. “From there, we can make it unique by deciding what will go on the top and on the bottom of it. Because you can set the stack up differently, you can be totally unique.”

Bring your vision to life

If you can’t find what you want in the display case, you may want to have a custom design made. Don’t be intimidated—it’s a simple process that can be budget friendly. Thanks to today’s computer-aided design (CAD), jewelers can personalize everything from the style to materials in as little as two weeks. “Being part of the entire process from beginning to end is rewarding, watching the piece go from a simple idea to a tangible piece of jewelry,” says Brown. “You feel you have a closer connection to the item.”

Make something old into something new

You can have an outdated family heirloom, such as a ring or a pin, transformed into something fresh. “There are many people who have jewelry left to them. It’s special, but it’s [often] dated, and they never wear it,” Solomon says. “We can use the current metals and diamonds and customize a piece that fits 2020. It will have all of the sentimental value, and it will be special because it can live on forever when you wear it every day.” Since a family heirloom often has the materials you need for a new item, including metals and gemstones, the process can be economical. In fact, Solomon notes that a new statement piece can cost as little as $500 for a new design.

Watch it

Smart watches may be the rage lately, but a classic timepiece will always be in vogue for men and women. Both functional and stylish, watches can tell a story, particularly when purchased to commemorate an occasion. Today’s trends include mid-size and larger watches, as well as the use of color in the strap or dial.

Make the upgrade

Diamonds may be forever, but they can often be upgraded. Many jewelers, including Solomon Brothers, offer upgrade programs that allow you to apply the value of your current diamond to the purchase of a new stone of greater value. Regardless of your jewelry needs (or wants), it’s smart to find a jeweler you trust, take your time and ask as many questions as you need to feel confident in your choice.

