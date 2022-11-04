PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2022

Indian blankets and floor cloths made from stitched-together saris are the foundation of Aloka’s vibrant pillows.

The 60- to 80-year-old quilts are shampooed and softened in India before traveling to Aloka’s Buckhead studio where they are cut and crafted into one-of-a-kind pillows and custom cushions for the brand’s curated home collections. Aloka’s pillows are available for $185 to $245 at Interior Philosophy in Buckhead or alokahome.com.

photo: Kristin Karch