PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MAY 2023

Roll in some classy revelry with this Thaddeus Marble Bar Cart.

Merging hand-forged metal with Italian Carrara marble shelves, the piece is inspired by the sculptural works of Salvador Dalí and Diego Giacometti, and part of a collection by Virginia-based designer Julie Lawrence. Choose from forged pewter, brass or bronze hand-hammered by artisans to create an imperfect and organic texture.

Available at rh.com starting at $4,368.