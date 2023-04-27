PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MAY 2023

Roll in some classy revelry with this Thaddeus Marble Bar Cart.
Merging hand-forged metal with Italian Carrara marble shelves, the piece is inspired by the sculptural works of Salvador Dalí and Diego Giacometti, and part of a collection by Virginia-based designer Julie Lawrence. Choose from forged pewter, brass or bronze hand-hammered by artisans to create an imperfect and organic texture.
Available at rh.com starting at $4,368.
Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.