PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MAY 2020

Alfresco spring entertaining doesn’t have to mean uninspiring disposable dinnerware.

These eye-catching melamine dishes are the creation of the three local women behind outdoor dish company Relish. The chip-resistant and virtually shatterproof plates and bowls are ideal for classy outdoor affairs and durable enough for the entire family—kids included. Available in white, cream, taupe and grey for $18-$22 at alwaysrelish.com or in store at Buckhead’s Erika Reade Ltd.