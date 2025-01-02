SMALL BUT MIGHTY

A ONE BEDROOM BUCKHEAD CONDO IS TRANSFORMED INTO A SOPHISTICATED GEM.

Jessica Alexander has lived in Buckhead’s Realm condominium since June 2015. The Kentucky native admits her one bedroom, 800-square-foot unit is small, but she loves the simplicity of the space and has transformed every inch to suit her.

The 2006 condo was originally styled with an industrial feel of cement ceilings, dark wood floors, deep gray walls and dark cabinetry. Alexander remodeled in early 2022 with a brighter palette to make the most of the natural light that streams through the main living space’s floor to ceiling windows. With the help of Gabriela Eisenhart, founder and principal designer at Silo Studios, she overhauled the kitchen and installed new floors and ceilings. She also added walls to the bedroom to make it more private and dressed it all up with new paint, custom wall treatments and lighting.

“I love the view of the Atlanta skyline,” says Alexander, who works in private wealth management. “I envisioned creating a sophisticated, chic space looking out onto the city. I feel like we nailed it.”

The kitchen was the most challenging, yet fun, to design, Alexander says. She replaced the original island-on-wheels with a stationary one topped in black quartz to mimic soapstone and wrapped in black, custom reeded paneling with hidden storage. The kitchen’s range hood was finished to match the island paneling, and open shelves were installed above the sink. While the kitchen footprint stayed mostly the same, Alexander extended the wall to the windows to give the impression of a larger space.

“We used the old cabinetry bones with a few modifications to completely transform the space. The asymmetrical island design is different and always stands out to guests,” Alexander says.

Steps from the kitchen, the living space was designed surrounding a Marilyn Monroe piece commissioned from Atlanta artist Steve Penley. Alexander says she always wanted a Penley, but this one in particular is special because it pays tribute to her mother, who passed away when she was 5 years old.

“The way [Steve] paints Marilyn looks like my mother,” Alexander says. “Even when the piece was basically done, Steve looked back at pictures of my mom and changed the earrings. Then he personally brought the painting to me.”

This meaningful piece set the tone for the entire living space, furnished in Nuevo chartreuse chairs, Regina Andrew Design Happy Floor Lamp, a Lulu + Georgia checkered rug and custom sofa. Behind the media unit is a textured wallcovering by Schumacher.

“The room was designed with the artwork as the focal point. We carefully selected furniture that complements the art, creating an elevated yet fun space,” Eisenhart says.

In her bedroom, Alexander replaced the curved, studio-height wall with a full wall to make the space feel bigger and added a reeded wood accent wall behind the bed. Closets by Design outfitted her storage spaces, and Alexander adorned her bedroom with art by Atlanta artists Jo Baskerville and Emma Bell. The Four Hands bed is dressed in blush linens from Parachute and bamboo sheets from Ettitude.

“Everyone loves the overall vibe, and my calm and cozy bedroom,” Alexander says.

From the local art and the vintage rugs to carefully selected accent lighting, each square foot was updated with the homeowner’s discerning eye. While Alexander wanted a space that was beautiful, she also wanted to be practical. This is most apparent in the entry way where she commissioned a slender custom cabinet from Tim Livingstone at Bungalow Woodshop to make a stylish statement while providing precisely measured storage for her collection of colorful sneakers.

“I wanted a curved cabinet, but all the pieces were way too deep and wouldn’t work, so I found someone to make it,” Alexander says.

Alexander’s main vision for her condo was to make it a place where she could relax and appreciate the convenience of living in a small space.

“I travel a lot, and the space feels like a breath of fresh air when I return. It’s so clean and tranquil,” she says. “I feel at peace when I am at home.”

PHOTOS: Marc Mauldin