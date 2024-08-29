POST-SUMMER PROTOCOL

Healing beauty routines.

If you’re like many of us, summer is filled with days in the sun and humidity, slathered in sunscreen. As the hottest season winds down, it’s smart to think about replenishing your self-care routine. “I recommend babying your skin with lots of hydrating and nourishing products in the post-summer season,” says Brianna Beverley, licensed esthetician and salon manager at Authentic Beauty, a brow and makeup studio in Sandy Springs. “The change in weather from summer to fall and winter can leave your skin dehydrated, especially after being exposed to the sun for so long.”

Here are some products to get you started.

DIME Biome Body Butter ($44)

We focus so much on our faces, but it’s important not to forget about the skin on our bodies. This non-greasy, rich body butter’s superpower is lactococcus ferment lysate, a probiotic proven to help reduce inflammation, boost hydration and halt blemishes. Plus, shea butter adds moisture, and vitamins E and A help reduce redness. It’s a luxe step to add to your skincare routine, and it’s formulated without questionable ingredients such as sulfates and hormone-disrupting phthalates.

IGK Cash In Instant Repair Serum ($34)

Don’t forget about your hair, which can be dehydrated from sun exposure. We tried this serum and noticed a difference in one application. Amla and baobab oils help restore moisture; a naturally derived peptide repairs and seals damaged strands; and vegan silk extract forms a protective layer. Bonus: It also shields hair from heat tools.

Patchology Hydrating Lip Gels ($15 for five)

If the fragile skin on your lips is feeling parched, treat it with these refreshing lip-shaped hydrogels. They’re infused with the brand’s signature HydraSurge5 technology designed to push moisture into your skin fast. Apply to clean lips for at least five minutes to see the benefits from niacinamide, green tea extract and peptides to plump and hydrate. Pro tip: Store them in the fridge for a refreshing experience.

reVive Light Therapy dpl IIa ($399)

Red light therapy is having a major moment (we dare you to peek at beauty-focused influencers and not find them touting their favorites). And it’s with good reason: This powerful, portable device emits specific wavelengths designed to combat wrinkles, acne-causing bacteria or a combination thereof. Just point it at your face for three minutes and prepare to be wowed with results from boosted collagen production to calmed inflammation.

FACTORFIVE Regenerative Serum ($199)

If your skin needs some major TLC, this serum made with healing, ethically derived stem cells and copper peptides could be just the ticket. The small molecule size allows it to penetrate deeply to work at the cellular level to combat the signs of aging, such as smoothing wrinkles, lightening sunspots, tightening slack skin and smoothing uneven texture.

Maya Chia Super Naked Face Oil ($70)

This efficacious oil is more than just an attractive addition to your countertop. Fast-absorbing and lightweight, it’s made with chia and plum oils and designed to increase cell turnover to reveal a more luminous, youthful complexion. The oil also boasts natural astaxanthin, a compound 65 times more potent than Vitamin C for fighting free radicals; it’s also what gives the product its vibrant orange hue.

