PARTY FOOD

For your next tailgate party, whip up this creamy and spicy recipe from Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s white cheddar and green chile pimento cheese
Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS
2½ pounds grated sharp white cheddar
1½ pounds cream cheese (room temperature)
1 pound roasted, peeled, seeded and diced green chiles (Anaheim, hatch or poblano)
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons hot sauce
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons granulated onion
1 teaspoon cayenne
INSTRUCTIONS
In a mixing bowl or stand mixer, add the white cheddar, cream cheese, Worcestershire, hot sauce and seasonings, and mix until everything is combined. Fold in the green chiles until incorporated. Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.
FOX BROS. BAR-B-Q
foxbrosbbq.com
@foxbrosbarbq
BY Claire Ruhlin
