Sleep Matters

Getting the most out of your Z’s!

We spend nearly one-third of our life asleep or trying to get to sleep. That’s a long time. To make sure you’re getting the best quality Z’s, the environment has to measure up. Here are some tips to get your slumber spot in tip-top shape.

Skip the softy.

Several studies point to medium-firm mattresses as the best for improving back pain and sleep quality. “I personally use a memory foam pillow for my head and neck as well as a memory foam mattress,” says Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta’s Dr. Douglas B. Kasow, who also suggests avoiding stomach-sleeping that can worsen lower back pain.

Turn down the heat.

Most people sleep better in cooler temperatures and in a room with proper air flow, says Kasow. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the best bedroom temperature for sleep is approximately 65 degrees. So grab a fan and turn down the thermostat.

Best bedding.

The touch and feel of bed linens can have a big impact on snoozing. The fabric and weave of sheets should be to your liking but breathable enough to offer proper ventilation. Sheets should also fit the mattress tightly to avoid wrinkling, but not so tight that they pop off the corners. You may also consider switching out sheets with the season depending on environmental temperature changes. Flannel for winter, anyone?

Dark-night.

“Not having a lot of stimulation, including light, decreases the senses coming in and helps you fall asleep,” Kasow says. The Sleep Foundation suggests putting away electronics, wearing an eye mask and covering up windows. Darkness invites the pineal gland to produce melatonin that promotes sleepiness. Installing dimmers or motion-sensor nightlights can also aid with middle of the night trips to the restroom and avoids a bright overhead light from disrupting your ability to go back to sleep.