OUT TO BRUNCH

TOP SPOTS FOR UNFORGETTABLE BRIDAL AND BABY SHOWERS!

After Amanda Bowersox and her husband, George, got engaged, they decided to have a French-filled day. They were supposed to be in Paris during the monumental event, but the pandemic changed their plans. So they headed to one of their favorite Buckhead restaurants, Le Bilboquet, for lunch on the afternoon of their betrothal. In March, just one month before her wedding, Bowersox went back to the eatery to celebrate her bridal shower luncheon with 14 of her closest friends and soon-to-be family members.

“It made sense to have the shower there, too,” Bowersox says. The group dined on classics such as charcuterie, soup, salad and entrée options of chicken, mussels and beef tartare. The crisp white tablecloths and pink floral arrangements were the perfect touch for the shower, as was the Chateau d’Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé the group enjoyed. “The restaurant feels very French, and it’s just lovely,” she adds. “It was a great time to relax and have a fun and stressfree lunch with all of the girls.”

Whatever theme or feel you want for your shower brunch or lunch, be it bridal or baby, Buckhead clearly has a locale to suit. From formal Southern venues to charming, laidback locales, you’ll find what you are looking for practically around the corner. Here, we look at a few options to consider for your special day.

French Twist: Le Bilboquet

From its sidewalk, cafe-style outdoor dining to the more formal, Parisian-inspired interior space, Buckhead’s Le Bilboquet offers a shower atmosphere that is beyond magnifique. The menu offers classic French dishes and an eclectic bar with wine, beer and cocktails. Brunch is available on Sundays, and groups of up to eight are welcome on the weekends in the main restaurant (consider a weekday luncheon for larger groups). Private events are available as well.

LE BILBOQUET

404.869.9944

lebilboquetatlanta.com

@lebilboquetatlanta

Southern Elegance: Swan Coach House

The epitome of Southern taste and old school elegance, the Swan Coach House, built in 1928, provides a luxurious and historic backdrop for any shower lunch. The venue, located on the grounds of the Atlanta History Center, boasts a menu of New Southern fare and cocktails, with soups, salads, sandwiches and more (don’t miss the afternoon tea and the signature French Silk Swan dessert, a chocolate mousse topped with meringue). It also is home to private event spaces that seat from 20 to 100 guests and have charming names such as the Katydid Room and Sally’s Porch.

SWAN COACH HOUSE

404.261.0636

swancoachhouse.com

@swancoachhouse

Upscale Classic: South City Kitchen Buckhead

Who says you can’t have fried chicken, grits, collard greens and pimento cheese at your baby or bridal shower? Not South City Kitchen, which offers all of this and more at its Buckhead location. Events can be held in the private or semiprivate dining room, as well as out on the patio amidst the high-rises on Peachtree Street. Wherever you choose to celebrate, you’ll enjoy Southern sophistication along with your comfort fare.

SOUTH CITY KITCHEN BUCKHEAD

404.815.6677

southcitykitchen.com

@southcitykitchen.atl

Floral Fantasy: The Garden Room

If you want your shower to be a Sunday brunch, there’s no better place than The Garden Room, a spectacular spot in Buckhead Plaza that’s brimming with gorgeous florals and topped with a glass roof. Boasting sea-inspired dishes of caviar fettuccine, farm-fresh options including chicken and waffles, and harvest entrees such as smoked salmon avocado toast, the menu is the essence of brunch. The venue also offers group dining for groups of 13 to 60 with a menu of New American cuisine and innovative cocktails.

THE GARDEN ROOM

404.600.6471

thegardenroomatlanta.com

@thegardenroomatlanta

Served in Style

If you’re throwing a shower brunch, you probably can depend on the venue to provide the dishes and decor. However, you might be keen to bring your own special cake or dessert. This offers a chance to design the look of that sweet course, down to the platter from which it’s served. For something special, Coton Colors by Laura Johnson offers an array of functional and beautiful dishes, bowls, platters, keepsakes and more. You can even gift the bride or soon-to-be mom with the platter and cake server afterwards. coton-colors.com