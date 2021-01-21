ONE-OF-A-KIND SPECS

Modern-day renaissance man and Buckhead resident Billy Ayala has had a passion for skateboards since childhood.

In 2015, he launched Boxframebilly, a line of bold, limited-edition sunglasses made from repurposed skateboards. “Boxframebilly is where fashion meets sustainability,” says Ayala.

Until now, he’s created 500 one-of-a-kind pairs per year, all with polarized and UVprotectant lenses (specialty lenses available on request), though he’s planning to increase production in 2021. “I touch every single pair. Each pair is like [a member of my] extended family,” he says of the handmade frames. “Sometimes it’s hard to let them go.” Sunglasses start at $149 for a simple design; his highest ticket pair topped $2,000, and he’s always open to custom commissions.

The skateboards, typically made of durable maple wood, are donated by skateboarders and skate shops in Georgia and from across the country. While clients can purchase online, Ayala’s stylish spectacles are in such demand that they often sell out just from his Instagram posts at @boxframebilly.

Learn more at boxframebilly.com.