NEWS CLIPS – MARCH / APRIL 2024

Brookhaven Announces City Centre Project

Just over a decade after becoming a municipality, Brookhaven broke ground on its new government offices and mixed-use space, Brookhaven City Centre. When completed, the new City Hall campus will sit on approximately 1 acre near the Brookhaven MARTA station at the corner of North Druid Hills and Peachtree roads. Master plans indicate the development will have 60% public-use space, including a rooftop park, green space, recreational trails, retail opportunities, a coffee shop and more. The project, funded via Brookhaven’s Special Services District, is expected to be finished by mid-2025 and will serve as a central gathering space for the community.

brookhavenga.gov

Carousel Fine Art Now Open

Carousel Fine Art celebrated its grand opening at Buckhead Village in late 2023. Hailed as a global art gallery representing emerging and established artists, it was founded by the husband-and-wife team Philippe and Laura Horowicz. The new Atlanta gallery joins sister locations in Miami, Chicago and Saint-Tropez. Carousel Fine Art is touted as a full-service spot offering artwork for sale as well as logistics management services such as framing, installation and shipping. Art seekers will enjoy works in both classical and avant-garde styles and mediums at its Bolling Way location that is open seven days per week.

nyc.carouselartgroup.com

The Daily Expands to Buckhead

Atlanta’s third location of the coffee shop and cafe is now open. Led by restaurateurs Melody and Michael Shemtov and chef-partner Jacob Hunter, it joins fellow outposts in Inman Park and West Midtown. The latest spot is located off of Northside Drive in Buckhead, in the North Creek office complex, adding to a robust list of new neighbors such as fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant Little Rey and fitness studio Pace Fitness. Like its other locations, The Daily will serve a variety of Southern-inspired menu items joined with Middle Eastern flavors. Favorites include avocado toast, breakfast burritos, veggie pitas, smoothies and seasonal lattes.

shopthedaily.com