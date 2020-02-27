NEWS CLIPS – MARCH / APRIL 2020

EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH SWEETENS UP BUCKHEAD

Sweet treat fans rejoice! Batter Cookie Dough serves up edible cookie dough at its new Buckhead location in the Powers Ferry Square Shopping Center. In addition to the popular 12 cookie dough flavors such as chocolate chip and bourbon brown sugar available at the original Ponce City Market, the Buckhead store features an expanded menu that includes ice cream, baked cookies and “Doughlicious” milkshakes.

Batter Cookie Dough

3714 Roswell Road

Atlanta 30342

404.538.2691

battercookiedough.com

NEW LUXURY SAUNA BRINGS THE HEAT

Locals looking for a different type of wellness experience can now find it HotBox Infrared Sauna Studio in Buckhead. The chain, which also has locations in Midtown and Sandy Springs, is focused on luxury spa suite sauna experiences. Start off with an infrared sweat session in the sauna followed by a vitamin C rain shower to wash away toxins. Inside the one- or two-person suites, customers can experience chromotherapy (color therapy), music and Netflix shows of their choosing via an iPad. Reap the benefits of muscle recovery, improved skin tone and more while you relax.

HotBox Infrared Sauna Studio

3005 Peachtree Road, Suite B3

Atlanta 30305

hotboxsaunastudio.com