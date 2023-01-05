Simply Buckhead
KIDS HELPING KIDS
KIDS HELPING KIDS

January 5, 2023
At Taco Mac, including locations in Sandy Springs and the Perimeter…

The “Little Mac’s” menu offers kid-sized servings of boneless wings with choice of sauce, as well as beef tacos, minicorn dogs, a burger or chicken tenders. Each meal comes with a side (think cilantro rice or fried pickle chips with ranch, among many options), a drink and Rice Krispies Treat. The best part is that for each meal purchased, Taco Mac donates 25 cents to Camp Twin Lakes, a camp for children suffering from serious illness, disabilities or other life challenges.

tacomac.com
