I’ve talked before in this column about how this job affords me the opportunity to meet some amazing people, and this surely won’t be the last time I mention it.

One of those folks is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, pictured posing with me in the photo above. Just 20 years old, he’s already broken records and expectations. I got to spend a little time with him at the photo shoot for our “Rising Stars” cover story, and he struck me as a sharp, down-to-earth young man who is likely going to be making an impact in the NBA for quite some time.

The reason we started doing the annual Rising Stars feature, in fact, is so we could share the stories of remarkable individuals such as Young with you. People like Brandon Fleming, whose journey from troubled youth to assistant debate coach at Harvard University and founder of a local organization called the Harvard Diversity Project will no doubt move and inspire you. Read about Young, Fleming and our five other Rising Stars starting on page 57.

Plenty of other interesting individuals are profiled elsewhere in the issue, as well, including Juan Ramírez Hernández, who started the Buckhead Youth Orchestra and has played with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for more than 40 years (page 46); Lynn Garson, who humorously captures her adventures on the senior dating scene in her new book, Sex and the Single Grandma (page 54); and Jen Yee, the award winning pastry chef at Restaurant Eugene (page 74). Each has a unique story to tell, and we’re happy to tell them.

Cheers,

Jill Becker

editor@simplybuckhead.com

Photo: The Headshot Truck