No, you are not going to have to avoid a Government draft. But with

winter coming, you might want to do somethings about that drafty house. Some simple inexpensive projects could save

you up to 18% on your energy bills this winter.

Here are four projects you should look at doing.

Durable Weather Stripping. Take a look at your exterior doors. If you can slide a piece of paper between the

door and the frame, then you are probably losing energy. Bronze strips bought at your local hardware

store are about $20 and easy to install on your own. Insulate the Attic Hatch. If you have the traditional pull-down ladders

to get to your attic, you will notice that was not build with any regard to

energy saving. A supper easy fix is to

get an attic tent. This is exactly like

it sounds. It is insulated fabric that

you staple to the attic floor over the latter hatch. It has a zipper to open when you need to get

into the attic. Cover your AC.

If you are one of the many people that have an AC window or wall unit,

you are losing tons of energy in the winter thru that unit. You can get custom made insulated wraps to

fit over the unit when you do not need it in the winter. Seal Remaining Cracks. A $5 can of Great Stuff insulating foam is a

must buy. Hold a stick of burning

incense near locations that that might suck air out. Pipes penetrating the wall under sinks,

baseboards at the floor by doors, and around window should be checked. If the incense smoke dances around, then you

have air linking out.

Make your smart money move to dodge the draft this winter.