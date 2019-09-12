Green Eggs and Van

When my son was a small child, he loved when I would read

him Dr. Seuss books. Stories like ‘Oh

the Things you can Think’, or ‘To think I saw it on Mulberry Street’ were some

of his favorites. Maybe it was the

funny stories. Or maybe it was the

made-up words. But he kept asking me to

read them again and again.

What he did not realize was that he was learning some

important lessons about money, math and being an entrepreneur from the

books. Here are a few of the Dr Seuss

lessons that I love.

‘Horton Hears a Who’ has great lessons for

business owners, who can find it a challenge to delegate work. Entrepreneurs realize that there are no small

rolls in a company. And successful

companies need good leadership and management. “A person’s a person, no matter

how small”. My favorite point in the

book is where the smallest suggestion can be transformed into something

great. In my monthly podcast ( where I

interview entrepreneurs, I get real world story after story, where these Horton

lessons show up.

You How Lucky You Are?”. Which has a

message of taking your successes and staying humble. And if you dig a little deeper, you can see

the whole glass half empty or half full debate.

persuasion. They have to sell their

product or service. And to be a great

salesperson, you have to show enthusiasm.

This can be found in the classic Dr. Seuss “Green Eggs and Ham”. By the end of the story, the narrator has

convinced Sam to try the Green Eggs and

Ham. Sam has to step outside of his

comfort zone and try new things. You

won’t be much of a business leader, if you are not willing to take a chance on

something new.

I can go on and on with Seuss books that teach math “One

Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish”. Or

even choosing the right career path from “Would you rather be a

Bullfrog?”. Maybe your SmartMoneyMove

should be to invest in a set of Dr Seuss books for your child or grandchild.