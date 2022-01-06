HOW TO CREATE A PICTURE GALLERY

Whether it’s favorite family photos or reminders of the last fabulous vacation, placing those images in a prominent place can bring a smile when it’s least expected.

Positioned all together, they can be transportive while transforming a dull, blank wall into a visual centerpiece. Framebridge Manager Mike Gramenz offers a few quick tips to designing a wall of artworks.

1. Start by measuring the dimensions of the wall where the works will hang. Once the size is determined, buy some craft paper and cut it to those exact dimensions.

2. On the craft paper, place the works that will be in the layout, leaving about 2 inches between the edges of each frame. Then trace the frames’ outlines with a pencil or marker. This practice step gives the chance to switch things up to find the right combination without impacting the wall.

3. Once you’ve settled on a layout, start hanging!

Framebridge

404.793.2147

framebridge.com

@framebridge