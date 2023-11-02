September saw more than 300 guests raising $405,000 at the Heroes, Saints and Legends event that supports the Wesley Woods Foundation and its mission to create communities for seniors around the state.

Held at Flourish in Buckhead, the evening was hosted by emcee Condace Pressley of WSB who oversaw musical entertainment by saxophonist Ollie Patterson and a performance by Tiffany Uzoije, accompanied by Joshua McClure, both representing Northside United Methodist Church. Phil Jacobs, a prior honoree, chaired the gala that this year recognized the work of three individuals who have transformed Atlanta’s community through a lifetime of achievement and commitment to leadership, service and philanthropy: J. Veronica Biggins, managing partner of the search firm Diversified Search and a Southwest Airlines board of directors member; former Gov. Nathan Deal; and the late Sandra Deal, the state’s First Lady from 2011- 2019. In honor of Sandra Deal’s commitment to literacy, a library at the senior living facility Branan Towers was dedicated in her name.

STORY: H.M. Cauley

PHOTOS: Kim Link and Bre Sessions