Good Sports

Mickey Goodman
by
November 5, 2020
Left to right: Vice President of Operations Hank Clark; Josh Jansma, Special Olympics athlete; Lori Barranon, 2019 chair and Marlow's Tavern co-founder John C. Metz celebrate the success of the 2020 Marlow's Tavern Golf Classic.

Golf Classic raises money for Special Olympics

Twenty-two years ago, when John C. Metz opened Hi Life Kitchen and Cocktails in Peachtree Corners, a couple with a special needs child became regular customers. “I fell in love with him and with the idea of supporting the Special Olympics for kids like him,” says Metz, who is now executive chef, co-founder and CEO of Marlow’s Tavern and Sterling Culinary Management.

The first fundraiser in 1999 was a small golf tournament held at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell that raised approximately $3,000. Since then, the event known as Marlow’s Tavern Golf Classic has raised more than $1.4 million that directly benefits the sports training and competition of more than 26,000 Special Olympians in Georgia. Metz also enjoys serving as a moderator or judge.

This year’s Classic took place Oct. 15 at the Country Club of Roswell. Major sponsors included The Coca Cola Company, UPS and Publix.

The Classic is not Marlow’s only fundraiser for Special Olympics. In July, guests who were either dining in or ordering carry out were invited to add a contribution to their bill, and their generosity raised $11,758. Metz is also heavily involved with Share Our Strength No Kid Hungry, as well as Taste of Atlanta. He serves on the National Restaurant Association’s board of directors and The Culinary Institute of America’s board of trustees.

For more information, visit marlowstavern.com and specialolympicsga.org.

