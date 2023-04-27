Give a Little

These gifts that give back will leave you feeling good in more than one way.

Ink+Alloy Annabella Clutch ($75)

Local jewelry brand Ink+Alloy carries its mission to empower women far outside Atlanta’s perimeter by donating 5% of all proceeds to Commit2Change. The nonprofit educates abandoned and impoverished girls in India, where all Ink+Alloy’s accessories—including this colorful, beaded clutch—are handmade by expert artisans.

Ink+Alloy

404.963.5354

inkalloy.com

@inkalloy

Sackcloth & Ashes Blanket ($130)

Perfect for the outdoorsy do-gooder, one sustainably made blanket bought from Sackcloth & Ashes simultaneously gives a blanket to a local homeless shelter. The cozy blankets made from recycled materials come in more than 60 colorways and support the brand’s mission to give away one million blankets by 2024.

REI Brookhaven

404.633.6508

rei.com

@rei

Louis Vuitton Silver Lockit X Virgil Abloh Bracelet ($550)

Drawing inspiration from Virgil Abloh’s runway collections, Louis Vuitton’s limited-edition Silver Lockit collection is made even more special through a partnership with UNICEF. For every bracelet sold, the French luxury brand donates $100 to the nonprofit that saves the lives of children in more than 190 countries.

Louis Vuitton

404.266.3674

us.louisvuitton.com

@louisvuitton

Young Gentry Candle ($58)

Based in Atlanta, Young Gentry turns out luxury soy candles that do more than fill your home with nature-inspired notes. For each hand-poured candle purchased, the brand provides one meal to a hungry child via partnerships with nonprofits such as Feeding America, among others across the U.S.

Perrine’s Wine Shop

404.254.5077

perrineswine.com

@perrineswine

Kendra Scott Matilda Vermeil Stone Charm Necklace ($130)

By donning this sophisticated piece from Kendra Scott’s Shop for Good Collection, you’re helping the jewelry brand donate 20% of proceeds to families with a parent battling metastatic breast cancer, or another terminal illness, through the nonprofit Inheritance of Hope.

Kendra Scott

404.900.5362

kendrascott.com

@kendrascott

Lush Charity Pot Body Lotion 8.4oz ($30)

This floral-scented, vegan lotion by cosmetics brand Lush isn’t just good for hydrating your skin thanks to its cocoa butter base. All proceeds from the popular product are donated to small grassroots organizations that support human rights, animal protection and environmental justice.

Lush

404.869.8459

lushusa.com

@lushcosmetics

STORY: Ashton Pike