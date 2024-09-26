FOOD NEWS – OCTOBER 2024

In August, South African restaurant Nando’s PERi-PERi debuted its flagship Atlanta location in Dunwoody’s High Street development.
Nando’s signature chicken is marinated for 24 hours and flame-grilled to order.
Tea house Boba Craze is now open in The Veranda at Buckhead Village. Guests are invited to sample a menu of milk and fruit teas, as well as punches and lemonades.
PERC Coffee is now open on Wieuca Road in Chastain Park, featuring a full kitchen and a menu of classic coffee drinks and signature concoctions.
