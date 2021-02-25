DIVINE DESIGN

THE DRAWING ROOM CHANNELS INDIVIDUAL STYLE AT BUCKHEAD VILLAGE.

Feast your eyes on a curated collection of global finds at The Drawing Room at Buckhead Village. The newly unveiled showroom and gallery ignite designer goals with an eclectic mix of mid-century furnishings and modern art. Punchy pieces range from a sunny yellow Gigi Radice lounge chair for $6,600 to Luigi Bevilacqua Leopardo silk velvet pillows for $1,600 a pop.

The treasure trove comes courtesy of owners Daniel Zimmerman and Seth van den Bergh, who co-founded The Drawing Room as an interior design firm in 2018. The dynamic duo is now presenting their artisanal acquisitions labeled the “TDR Collection” at the 1,200-squarefoot storefront, which also doubles as headquarters central.

“Our mission is to offer our clients the opportunity to create experiential spaces with bespoke furnishings, unlike what they can find anywhere else in the city,” says Zimmerman. “Having a physical space to showcase TDR’s vintage and custom pieces is essential to our vision.”

“We’ve been really well received because there’s nothing like what we’re doing at Buckhead Village and in the city in general,” adds van den Bergh of Peachtree Hills. “The collection of furniture that we’ve curated represents the strongest designs from Italian powerhouse designers of the ’50s and ’60s. We’re offering a fresh perspective on what vintage can be.”

THE DRAWING ROOM

3017 Bolling Way N.E., Suite 234

Atlanta 30305

678.662.6761

thedrawingroomatl.com