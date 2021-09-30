DESIGN & REAL ESTATE NEWS – OCTOBER 2021

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has opened a new office in Buckhead. The Chastain office at 3744 Roswell Road features light-filled, open spaces and modern work areas. With more than 1,600 associates and 26 locations across the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia generated more than $4.4 billion in sales volume and 11,606 transaction sides in 2020. bhhsga.com

The Atlanta Design Festival is back Oct. 2-10. The festival, aimed at fostering international dialogue on the economic and social impact of design, is hosting events across Atlanta, including some in Buckhead. atlantadesignfestival.net.

ADAC’s Get Down to Business event Oct. 27 will include four informative sessions covering industry topics applicable to designers at every level. Attendees will learn about the current and future state of the design industry from leading experts, many of whom are design firm founders sharing the successes and challenges they faced while taking their businesses to the next level. adac.com∙

According to a report by ImproveNet, Atlanta ranks No. 8 in the nation for the happiest homes during quarantine. Data gathered from nearly 3,000 Americans attributes happiness to having space to exercise, dark and quiet sleeping spaces and an organized and clean home.

Other study highlights:

Atlanta ranks No. 3 for homes that support the body (space to exercise, ergonomic and supportive furniture, a kitchen that encourages cooking).

Atlanta ranks No. 9 for homes that support sleep (no TV in bedroom, no phone in bedroom, supportive mattress and dark and quiet sleeping spaces).

Atlanta ranks No. 10 for homes that support relaxation (limited noise, home is organized and clean, and has a pool/bathtub/hot tub to soak in).