DESIGN DESTINATIONS

Decatur-based Construction Resources is expanding with new locations in Buckhead and the Westside. Decatur-based Construction Resources, opening this winter, takes up 12,500-square-feet next to Buckhead Theatre. The 47,500-square-foot CR Design Center at Westside Paper is slated to debut in the spring. Both are open to designers, custom builders and homeowners. Construction Resources CEO Mitch Hires shares intel about the new additions.

What are some of the highlights of each location?

Both locations will offer a robust selection of high-quality, premium materials and fixtures, from countertops, appliances and decorative plumbing to lighting, garage doors and fireplaces. In Buckhead, our CR Design Studio is set up for a deeply personalized experience, perfect for designers and clients looking for inspiration in a high-end setting. Westside Paper will be a dynamic and expansive design center, showcasing brands like Cambria, Wolf, Sub-Zero, Cosentino, UMI, Kohler, Bosch, Thermador and Mohawk, making it a one-stop destination for anyone looking to bring their vision to life.

What prompted the expansion?

Atlanta has been our home for decades, and our commitment to serving this community is at the heart of our expansion. We chose Buckhead and Westside Paper based on their significance to the design community and the unique client experiences they allow us to offer. The expansion reflects our desire to make quality materials and expert service more accessible across Atlanta while responding to growing demand for innovative design solutions in the area.

Are these the only CR Atlanta locations outside of Decatur?

For now, yes. Our multi-category design centers in Buckhead, Westside Paper and Decatur will be our primary locations in Atlanta. Each offers a distinct experience, catering to a range of design needs with thoughtfully curated selections in countertops, appliances, lighting and more. In addition to these centers, we also have Sewell Appliance and CR Flooring to provide even more focused expertise.

