DESIGN & REAL ESTATE NEWS – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2022

Known for its adaptable modular couches, The Lovesac Company recently took up residence in West Midtown.

The home furnishing brand occupies a 1,215-square-foot showroom at SJC Ventures’ mixed-use development, The Interlock. The company’s fourth location in Georgia gives shoppers a place to sample “Sactionals,” premium foam bean bag chairs called Sacs and peruse associated home decor accessories. lovesac.com, @lovesac

Atlanta-based Loudermilk Homes is taking its talents to the western mountains of North Carolina. The luxury custom home builder’s first development in Cashiers is called Saratay Falls, a community with a 40-foot natural waterfall and 20 private estate lots with homes starting in the $1.8 million range. The company is also building homes in the communities of Bear Mor in Highlands and Cedar Hill and Lonesome Valley in Cashiers. This is Loudermilk Homes’ first major expansion outside metro Atlanta. loudermilkhomes.com @loudermilkhomes

Spain-based Cosentino opened a showroom in the heart of Buckhead. This is the second North American location for Cosentino Group, a producer and distributor of surfaces for architecture and design. Its new technologyforward, 3,824-square-foot space offers 3D visualizations, to-scale digital product renderings and full-slab digital displays as well as a kitchen to host events and co-workinginspired networking corners where designers can work and host clients. cosentino.com @grupocosentino