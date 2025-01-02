DECOR & MORE

DESIGN ENTHUSIASTS GATHER FOR CATHEDRAL GIVING BY DESIGN.

As January melts into February, head indoors for the third annual Cathedral Giving by Design. Held Jan. 24 and 25, the weekend-long event includes an evening cocktail party and live auction, a design panel with respected interior designers and an architect, as well as a tour of homes showcasing the panelists’ talents.

Co-chair Leslie Foster says, “This is a unique charity event because it unabashedly celebrates design and hospitality while first and foremost considering our beneficiary.” The charitable recipient changes each year, allowing for various nonprofits across Atlanta to receive funding. For 2025, the committee has chosen Wellspring Living. The organization, which supports survivors of sex trafficking, was chosen out of 28 applicants. “Atlanta is a big city, and we are a big church that likes to tackle big problems. Through our partnership, Wellspring Living will be raising money to start building tiny homes for survivors,” Foster says.

Attendees are invited to the opening reception at the Cathedral of St. Philip on Friday when guests will be treated to live music, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, cocktails and a live auction. Saturday begins with the design panel titled “Beyond the Front Door: Trends in Decorating, Lifestyle & Entertaining.” Panel members include interior designers Melanie Millner of The Design Atelier, Phoebe Howard, Ashley Gilbreath and architect John Plaster. Christina Dandar, the blogger and YouTuber behind The Potted Boxwood, returns this year as moderator. At the conclusion of the panel, guests can embark on a self-guided tour of homes showcasing designs from each of the participants.

“My friends have told me they’re excited about the event because it’s a great way to have fun and support a wonderful organization,” co-chair Rebecca Hollingsworth says. Tickets options range from $50 to $275 and are available for individual events or as a weekend package.

cathedralgivingbydesign.org

@cathedralgivingbydesign